Lukashenko plans to pay visit to Iran

Oleksandr Lukashenko, who seized power in Belarus, intends to pay an official visit to Tehran in March.

This was reported after his meeting with the ambassador of Iran Said Yari, Censor.NET informs with reference to the Belarusian state news agency BELTA.

"I am absolutely convinced that this will be an important meeting and the negotiations in Iran will take us to a new level of cooperation. But the main thing is that we should not lose this moment and time to establish relations at a higher level," Lukashenko said.

The ambassador of Iran, for his part, noted that now the relations between Belarus and Iran are a "historic moment" and that during the visit they plan to declare 2023 as the year of friendship between Iran and Belarus.

