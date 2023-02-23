Johnson to run for NATO Secretary General

Former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is to run for NATO Secretary General.

He made this statement on the air of the nationwide telethon "United News", informs Censor.NЕТ referring to Ukrinform.

"Yes, that's a great idea. You know, it's a very good one. I want to say, dear friends, that I have to announce to everyone that I have this intention. Let no one forget that there is such a candidate in reserve here. I feel like I'm going to be lucky this time," Johnson said.

The former prime minister believes that the next Secretary General should not necessarily be a citizen of the European Union.

"I am definitely considering myself. It is a very good position, an important one. It's worth saying that we have a NATO that's stronger than ever as well as inventive and active," the politician emphasized.

He noted that with the membership of Sweden and Finland, it is quite clear that Ukrainian membership is a prospect.