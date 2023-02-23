Butusov was denied accreditation to Zelenskyy’s press conference

Editor-in-chief of Censor.NET Yurii Butusov was denied accreditation to attend a press conference of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

This was stated by Censor.NЕТ Editor-in-Chief Yurii Butusov on his Facebook page.

"Dear friends, I was denied accreditation to President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's press conference. Mr. Zelenskyy was afraid to meet with me, the head of one of the most influential media outlets read by millions of citizens, because he understands that he has nothing to say in response to questions about the failures of war preparations, the hiring of state traitors to the highest positions, which I asked him about at his last big press conference in November 2021. I think the whole country would like to hear a question about the President's responsibility for the surrender of southern Ukraine, for the lack of purchases of shells and mines, for everything that leads to such terrible losses of our citizens. But Zelenskyy wants to sit in a warm bath and turn the press conference into a PR event where the possibility of honest questions and honest answers will be limited as much as possible. A politician who tries to avoid uncomfortable questions is trying to mislead his voters," the journalist said.

