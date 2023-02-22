Zelensky responded to petition on restoration of e-declaration for deputies: Waiting for adoption of law on restoration by Council

President Volodymyr Zelensky is waiting for the adoption of draft law 8071, which provides for the restoration of e-declaration of officials.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the website of the Office of the President.

Currently, there is a rule that stipulates that within ninety calendar days after the end of martial law, all declarations that were not submitted due to the suspension of the electronic declaration are submitted.

In his reply, the President noted that on September 23, 2022, the draft Law of Ukraine No. 8071 "On Amendments to Certain Laws of Ukraine in order to fulfill the requirements of the European Commission regarding Ukraine's acquisition of the status of a member of the European Union" was registered in the Council, which, in particular, has for the purpose of restoring the obligation to submit declarations of a person authorized to perform the functions of the state or local self-government.

"According to the information posted on the official website of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine, the chiefly appointed Committee of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine on Anti-corruption Policy decided to recommend the parliament to include the draft law "On amendments to some laws of Ukraine in order to fulfill the requirements of the European Commission regarding Ukraine's acquisition of the status of a member of the European Union" (reg. No. 8071) to the agenda of the ninth session of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine of the ninth convocation and following the results of the consideration in the first reading to adopt its basis, taking into account the Committee's proposals set out in the Conclusion to the draft law (minutes of the meeting of the said Committee dated 10.17.2022 No. 121)," says Zelensky's answer.

By Resolution No. 2911-IX of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine dated February 7, 2023, the specified draft law was included in the agenda of the ninth session of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine

Council of Ukraine of the ninth convocation.

"At the same time, the President of Ukraine, in accordance with the powers granted by the second part of Article 94 of the Constitution of Ukraine, after receiving the accepted The Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine signs the law, taking it into effect, and officially publishes it or returns it with reasoned proposals to the parliament for reconsideration," the head of state concluded.

Thus, the president supported the petition.