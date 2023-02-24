Russians shell Zaporizhzhia suburbs

On Friday evening, Russian occupants attacked suburbs of Zaporizhzhia

As informs Censor.NЕТ, it was reported by Head of the City Council Anatoliy Kurtiev.

"About the sound of explosions heard by residents of some of the city's districts. The enemy attacked the suburbs of Zaporizhzhia. Everything is calm in the city itself, no arrivals have been recorded," Kurtiev wrote.

