Canada to give Ukraine four more Leopard 2 tanks, - Trudeau

At a special briefing on Friday, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced that Ukraine will receive four more Leopard 2 tanks as part of military aid.

As informs Censor.NЕТ, it was reported by the journalist of "European Truth".

"Today Canada is announcing new military assistance to our friends in Ukraine. We will be donating four additional Leopard 2 tanks to the Ukrainian Armed Forces, as well as one armored recovery vehicle," Trudeau said.

He added that the Ukrainian side will also receive 5,000 rounds of 155-millimeter ammunition, which "will help the Armed Forces of Ukraine continue the fight for freedom and territorial integrity of Ukraine."

This brings Canada's total contribution to the "tank coalition" to eight Leopard 2 tanks.

