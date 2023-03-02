ENG
News War
"Death to Kremlin tyrant!": Russians shared a video from Bryansk region about "beginning of the liberation of Russian Federation". VIDEO

Unknown armed men, who introduced themselves as the "Russian Volunteer Corps", recorded a video near the paramedic post in Lubechany, Bryansk Region.

Corresponding videos are published on the network, Censor.NET reports.

"Russian Volunteer Corps" crossed the state border of the Russian Federation. ... We do not fight civilians, we do not kill the unarmed. Now is the time for ordinary citizens of Russia to understand that they are not slaves," said one of the men.

In another video, they say: "We are recording this video from the Bryansk region. We did not come here as an SRG, but as a liberation army for our land, unlike Putin's army of executioners and rapists.
We are not at war with civilians, we have come here to liberate you. We urge you to take up arms and fight against Putin's, Kremlin's, bloody regime. Glory to the RVC, death to the Kremlin tyrant."

Read more: Defence Intelligence about events in Bryansk region: "Continuation of transformation of Russia"

