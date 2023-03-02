Poland calls for suspension of Russia’s membership in IAEA

Russia’s membership in the International Atomic Energy Agency should be suspended.

According to Censor.NЕТ, this is stated by RBC-Ukraine with reference to the statement of Minister of Climate and Environment of Poland Anna Moskva, quoted by The Guardian.

"If we want to develop nuclear energy, we need to suspend Russia's membership in the IAEA," the statement said.

The Minister noted that Europe needs to stop any nuclear cooperation with Russia.

"And I believe that Europe will succeed in doing so. The next package of nuclear sanctions is our future challenge that we have to face, no matter how difficult it is," the Minister added.

She said that Russia's occupation of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant in southern Ukraine poses a very great danger to Poland's economy, society and security.