Residents of Moscow region report explosion near Kolomna. VIDEO
On the evening of March 2, residents of the Moscow region of the Russian Federation heard the sound of an explosion near the city of Kolomna.
This is stated by Censor.NЕТ.
A drone recently crashed near a Gazprom facility in the Moscow region.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password