Residents of Moscow region report explosion near Kolomna. VIDEO

On the evening of March 2, residents of the Moscow region of the Russian Federation heard the sound of an explosion near the city of Kolomna.

This is stated by Censor.NЕТ.

Residents of Moscow region report explosion near Kolomna 01


Residents of Moscow region report explosion near Kolomna 02

A drone recently crashed near a Gazprom facility in the Moscow region.

