Strengthening Bakhmut’s defense was unanimously supported by HQ - Zelenskyy

A position not to retreat and to strengthen Bakhmut’s defense was unanimously supported at meeting of HQ.

It was reported by Volodymyr Zelenskyy in his video address, informs Censor.NЕТ.

"I want to be frank - there are a lot of disinformation messages from those who cannot even hear absolutely closed conversations, but claim something about some decisions in the defense sector," the president said.

According to Zelenskyy, "society must understand the meaning of our defense operations. The true meaning. Today, at the Headquarters, I directly asked the commander of Khortytsia, General Syrsky, and Chief of Staff Zaluzhnyi how they see the defense operation in the Bakhmut direction going forward."

"To withdraw or to continue the defense and reinforce the town? Both generals answered - do not withdraw and reinforce. This position was unanimously supported by the High Command," the President said.

"There were no other positions. I told the Chief of Staff to find appropriate forces to help the guys in Bakhmut. There is no such part of Ukraine that can be said to be abandoned," Zelenskyy said.

