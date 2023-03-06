Mykhailo Danyliuk, a fighter of 10th Brigade, was killed near Bakhmut

On March 6, a fighter from Ivano-Frankivsk region, Mykhailo Danyliuk, was killed in a battle with Russian occupiers near Bakhmut.

It is informed by Censor.NЕТ referring to Facebook-page head of the Bohorodchany community, Rostyslav Zaremba.

According to him, Mykhailo Danyliuk was born in 1978 and lived in the village of Khmelivka in the Bohorodchany community.

"The man was drafted into the army at the end of January 2023 and immediately got to the Bakhmut direction as part of the 108th Battalion of the 10th Mountain Assault Brigade," the head of the community wrote.

The soldier was killed near the village of Spirne, Bakhmut district, Donetsk region.

Local Media provide a photo of the deceased.