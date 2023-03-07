Belarusian dictator Lukashenko called Zelensky names and gave him "challenge"

Belarusian dictator Oleksandr Lukashenko criticized President Zelensky and said that he asked for "a non-aggression pact".

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to BelTA.

He was commenting on the explosions at the "Machulyshchi" airfield.

"I used to think that Ukraine needed peace, that Zelensky was rooting for his people. President Zelensky is just a nit. Just a nit! Such operations are not carried out without coordination with the head of the country and the commander-in-chief. I am telling you this as the president," Lukashenko said.

Read more: This week, Poland will send 10 Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine, - Ministry of Defense

According to the self-proclaimed "president," Zelensky is allegedly "running around Belarus, sending people and asking" him "to conclude a non-aggression pact."

"To which I said: 'We are not going to attack.' - 'No, let's sign a treaty under the auspices of the United Nations that you will not attack us.' You heard all these statements of mine. And at this time ... Well, the challenge is over," added Lukashenko.