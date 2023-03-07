2 857 7
This week, Poland will send 10 Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine, - Ministry of Defense
Polish Defense Minister Mariusz Blaszczak confirmed that 10 of the promised 14 German-made Leopard 2 tanks will arrive in Ukraine in the coming days.
This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to Sky News.
"Four tanks are already in Ukraine, 10 more will go to Ukraine this week," he said.
It was previously reported that Poland will soon hand over 60 PT-91 tanks - a modernized version of the T-72M - to Ukraine.
