Assaulting enemy positions and capturing prisoners near Bakhmut. VIDEO

Fighters of the 108th battalion of the 10th separate mountain assault brigade successfully stormed the enemy position in the direction of Bakhmut and captured prisoners.

As Censor.NET reports, Ukrainian soldiers published a video with fragments of the battle on social networks.

