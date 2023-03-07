Assaulting enemy positions and capturing prisoners near Bakhmut. VIDEO
Fighters of the 108th battalion of the 10th separate mountain assault brigade successfully stormed the enemy position in the direction of Bakhmut and captured prisoners.
As Censor.NET reports, Ukrainian soldiers published a video with fragments of the battle on social networks.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password