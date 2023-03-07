ENG
Russian media reports on new exchange of prisoners

Another exchange of captured servicemen between Ukraine and Russia took place today.

This is reported by the Russian propaganda publication RIA Novosti, Censor.NET reports.

According to the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation, 90 Russian servicemen were returned from the territory controlled by Kyiv.

So far, the Ukrainian side has not announced the exchange.

