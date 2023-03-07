Battalion commander of 80th Air Assault Brigade Andrii Lukanyuk was killed in Donbas. PHOTOS

On March 6, while performing a combat mission in Chasiv Yar, Bakhmut district, Donetsk region, Major Andrii Lukanyuk, commander of airmobile battalion, was killed by enemy artillery fire.

As informs Censor.NЕТ this was reported on the official Facebook page of the brigade.

The statement reads: "34-year-old Andrii Lukanyuk is a native of the village of Hody - Dobrovidka, Kolomyia district, Ivano-Frankivsk region. Since 2013, he has been actively involved in the formation of the 3rd Battalion Tactical Group of the 80th Separate Air Assault Brigade. Since 2014, he performed combat missions as a company commander. He took part in the battles for Luhansk airport, Debaltseve, Krasnohorivka, and Shyrokyne.

In 2022, Major Andrii Lukanyuk headed the airmobile battalion of the 80th separate airborne assault brigade.

Andrii Valeriiovych was a respected officer, a true example of military valor and glory. He was demanding and fair.

We express our sincere condolences to the family. We bow our heads in great sorrow."

Дивіться також на "Цензор.НЕТ": На фронті загинув командир роти 80-ї ОДШБр капітан Созанський. ФОТО