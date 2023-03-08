Enemy launched artillery strikes on water area of Ochakiv district, - RMA
Yesterday, the Russians shelled the water area of the Ochakiv district of the Mykolaiv region.
This was reported by the head of the Mykolayiv RMA Vitalii Kim, Censor.NET informs.
"Yesterday, March 7, at 3:58 p.m., the enemy carried out artillery strikes on the water area of the Ochakiv district. There were no casualties," the message reads.
