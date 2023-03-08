Latvia hands over first cars confiscated from drunk drivers to Ukraine

The Sejm of Latvia passed a decision on the transfer to Ukraine of eight cars that were confiscated from drunk drivers.

As Censor.NET informs, this was reported by Delfi.

On March 7, 2023, Latvian deputies unanimously supported amendments to the law on support of the civilian population of Ukraine, which allows for the transfer of vehicles confiscated from drunk drivers in Latvia to Ukrainian ownership.

According to the representative of the Agendum fund and the founder of the Twitter-convoy, which is engaged in the selection and transportation of cars to Ukraine, Reinis Pozniaks, the confiscated cars, in particular, will be given to the Vinnytsia Regional Clinical Hospital and the Territorial Medical Association of the Kupiansk Council, as well as the army units of the Ministry of Defense.

"The transfer of cars is very good news for five army units and three medical institutions," he said.

It will be recalled that on February 7, 2023, the Minister of Finance of Latvia, Arvils Asheradens, offered to hand over to Ukraine free of charge cars that were confiscated due to the drunkenness of their drivers.