Counteroffensive of Armed Forces may begin in April, but Ukraine still lacks ammunition and air power, - Economist

Ukraine’s counteroffensive may begin in April, currently the Ukrainian army is being transformed in accordance with the new military aid of the West.

In December 2022, Great Britain and the United States realized that a protracted war was not in the interests of the West. In addition, Russia turned out to be weaker than it was thought.

And already on January 20, a turning point occurred, when the allies agreed to equip Ukraine with the necessary weapons for a counteroffensive. Most of it should arrive by the end of March. In addition to tanks, the Allies also transfer other equipment necessary for the offensive. For example, Washington will supply armored bridge-laying equipment, which is needed for any offensive in the south or east.

So the Ukrainian army is being transformed. Although the main part of its armament is still Soviet-style. At the end of 2022, the ratio of Ukrainian to Western equipment was 5:1, and with the arrival of aid, it is expected to be 5:2. That is, almost a third of the Ukrainian army will soon have NATO-style equipment.

The Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Valery Zaluzhny hopes that he will eventually have three new army corps at his disposal, each of which will have six brigades and number more than 20,000 men.

The publication notes that the Russian army is in a terrible state. And if the occupiers decide to continue the offensive on Donetsk region after the probable capture of Bakhmut, they will have to exhaust their "meager reserves" even more. And over time, the Russians may begin to withdraw forces from other parts of the front, creating gaps that Ukraine can take advantage of.