Russian Army reduces artillery support for Wagner PMC in Bakhmut - CNN

Wagner private military company mercenaries are predominant on Russian side in Bakhmut area, but they were supported by regular Russian army.

According to Western officials, this support now appears to be diminishing, informs Censor.NЕТ referring to CNN.

The mortality rate among Wagner mercenaries is much higher than in the Russian Armed Forces. Prigozhin's emotional reactions show that he sees that not only human resources are running out, but also the support of Russian artillery.

Officials also stated that Bakhmut "has no operational or strategic importance" for either Russia or Ukraine. The city has a high political significance, as Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy visited it in December 2022.

Western officials said Ukraine could still move troops in and out of Bakhmut. The Ukrainian Armed Forces could hold the city or withdraw to the defense lines.

"They have shown in the past that they are very adept at withdrawing when they need to or when they feel it is necessary," the officials added.