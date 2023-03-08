Direct hit by mine on Wagnerians in Bakhmut. VIDEO

Fighters of the 2nd motorized rifle battalion of the 93rd brigade hit the "Wagnerians" in Bakhmut with a mine.

The video of the hit was published on the Butusov Plus Telegram channel, Censor.NET reports.

These shots show how defenders of Ukraine took aim at the "Wagnerians" who were at the intersection of two streets.

Read more: Iran secretly handed Russia hundreds of thousands of shells, - Sky News