Direct hit by mine on Wagnerians in Bakhmut. VIDEO
Fighters of the 2nd motorized rifle battalion of the 93rd brigade hit the "Wagnerians" in Bakhmut with a mine.
The video of the hit was published on the Butusov Plus Telegram channel, Censor.NET reports.
These shots show how defenders of Ukraine took aim at the "Wagnerians" who were at the intersection of two streets.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password