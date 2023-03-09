ENG
Yermak and Zaluzhnyi discuss Bakhmut defense with Sullivan and Milley. PHOTOS

On evening of March 8, head of Presidential Office, Andriy Yermak, and Commander-in-Chief of Ukrainian Armed Forces, Valeriy Zaluzhnyi, held talks with US Presidential Advisor Jake Sullivan and Chairman of Joint Chiefs of Staff, General Mark Milley.

He noted: "Together with the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, we had a telephone conversation with the US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff General Mark Milley."

"We talked about the operational situation at the front and possible enemy actions. We also talked about the defense of Bakhmut and the measures taken to ensure the stability of the positions of Ukrainian forces in the Donetsk sector," he emphasized.

