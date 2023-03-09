Russians made approximately 15 strikes on Kharkiv and region

During the night, the occupiers struck Kharkiv and the region about 15 times. Objects of critical infrastructure are again under the sights of the occupiers.

This was announced by the head of Kharkiv RMA, Oleh Synehubov, on Telegram, Censor.NET reports.

"The enemy made about 15 strikes on the city and region. The occupiers are once again targeting critical infrastructure objects. Previously, a private residential building in the Kharkiv region was hit. Information about the victims and the scale of the destruction is being clarified," the message says.

Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov reported on Telegram that there are problems with lighting in some areas of Kharkiv.

