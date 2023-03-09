Occupiers hit Zhytomyr with "Shaheds", city has problems with electricity and water supply
After the night strike on Zhytomyr by "Shaheds", there are problems with water in the city, most subscribers have no electricity in their houses.
City Mayor Serhii Sukhomlyn announced this on Facebook, Censor.NET reports.
"In the morning, there is no water in the taps, most subscribers have no electricity in their houses - this is after the attack on Zhytomyr. It is good that no one was injured, this is according to previous information. The situation is difficult. Utilities and energy workers are doing everything possible. We cannot start electric transport, there is no capacity. More information in a few hours," said city mayor Serhii Sukhomlyn.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password