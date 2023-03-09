Russians damaged dam of Kakhovka HPP, reservoir became shallow, - RMA

Due to damage by the Russian invaders, the Kakhovka HPP water reservoir became shallow.

This was announced by the head of Dnipropetrovsk RMA Serhiy Lysak, Censor.NET informs.

"The first and most urgent issue is water supply. The dam of the Kakhovka HPP was damaged by the enemy. The reservoir is shallow," said Lysak.

According to him, it was possible to raise and maintain the water level in the Kakhovka Sea with titanic efforts. After all, this is critically important for the residents of Kryvy Rih and Nikopol regions.

"We jointly found technical solutions. Project and estimate documentation is currently being developed. There, in particular, the modernization of equipment was taken into account. So that it would work without interruption in conditions of martial law and consume less electricity. And it could also be used in peacetime. After our victory," he noted Fox