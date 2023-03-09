Consequences of rocket fire and drone attacks in Dnipropetrovsk region. PHOTOS

On the morning of March 9, the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation launched a missile attack and drone attack on the Dnipro, Pavlohrad, Kryvy Rih, and Nikopol districts of the Dnipropetrovsk region.

The Prosecutor General's Office reported this on Telegram, Censor.NET reports.

"On the morning of March 9, 2023, the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation carried out a missile attack and drone attack in the Dnipro, Pavlohrad, Kryvy Rih, and Nikopol districts.

One person died and two were injured in the Pavlohrad district.

A local resident was killed and two others were injured as a result of artillery shelling in the Chervonohrihorivka district of the Nikopol direction.

As a result of the massive attack, houses, farm buildings, energy infrastructure facilities, industrial enterprises, cars, power lines, and water supply were damaged," the message reads.

As noted in the Prosecutor General's Office, under the procedural leadership of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Prosecutor's Office, a pre-trial investigation was started in criminal proceedings on the facts of violation of the laws and customs of war, combined with intentional murder (parts 1, 2 of article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

Priority measures are being taken to fix the crime committed by the army of the aggressor country. Employees of the State Emergency Service and law enforcement officers are working on the ground.

See more: In morning, enemy attacked village in Sumy region, man was killed - Prosecutor General's Office. PHOTOS


















