Sunak goes to Macron to discuss Ukraine, defense cooperation and migration

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak will visit France on Friday and hold talks with President Emmanuel Macron on issues of migration and Ukraine.

At the talks in Paris, Sunak hopes to put an end to years of tension between Britain and France on various issues, from migration to fishing, Censor.NET reports with reference to "Euro Integration".

Bilateral ties, which weakened after Britain voted to leave the European Union in 2016, have been bolstered by support for Ukraine following Russia's invasion, and the meeting is seen as a chance to deepen ties.

"The priority of this summit is reunification," said the adviser to the French president.

In November, Britain and France signed a €72.2 million deal to boost efforts to stop the dangerous crossing of the English Channel by illegal migrants. It is expected that this issue will occupy an important place on the agenda of Friday's meeting.

The meeting will also discuss deepening defense ties, including through joint training of the Ukrainian military, as well as two competing future fighter programs, FCAS and Tempest, which the countries want to make compatible.