Crimean Tatar partisans blew up traitor in Nova Kakhovka

каховка,нова

Crimean Tatar partisans from the Atesh movement published information about the liquidation of the so-called "deputy head" of the so-called "Novokahiv military administration".

As Censor.NET informs, this was reported in the movement's Telegram.

The message states: "At 12:10 on March 13, 2023, on Peremogy Avenue near the Smachna Kraina cafe, agent Atesh blew up the deputy head of the so-called "Novokahiv military administration" near his car.

None of the civilians were injured. We are waiting for confirmation about the final liquidation.

In any case, this will serve as a reminder to the racists and their henchmen that we will not allow impunity to riot on Ukrainian soil."

partisans (74) Crimean Tatars (280) Khersonska region (2342)
