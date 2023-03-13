Italy accuses Wagner PMC of surge in migration from Africa to EU

The Italian government said on Monday that Russia’s Wagner PMC is behind the surge in migrants trying to cross the Mediterranean from Africa as part of Moscow’s strategy to retaliate against countries that support Ukraine.

This was stated by Italian Defense Minister Guido Crozetto, reports Censor.NЕТ with reference to Reuters.

"I think it is now safe to say that the exponential growth of the migration phenomenon from African shores is also, to a small extent, part of a clear strategy of hybrid warfare implemented by the Wagner Group, using its considerable weight in some African countries," Crozetto said in a statement.

Minister Crozetto called on NATO allies to help Italy confront the growing number of migrants.

Similar remarks were also made by Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani, who, during a visit to Israel, expressed concern that many migrants came from areas "controlled by the Wagner group."

According to the Italian Interior Ministry, about 20,000 migrants have arrived in the country this year, compared to 6,100 in the same period in 2022.

The Wagner PMC forces are accused of operating in several African countries, including Libya, Mali, and the Central African Republic.

