Enemy drone, probably "Orlan-10", destroyed in Dnipropetrovsk region, - AC "East"

орлан

Today, March 14, an enemy UAV was destroyed in the Dnipropetrovsk region

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the Eastern Air Command.

"In the Dnipropetrovsk region, in the Dnipro region, the air force destroyed an enemy UAV, presumably "Orlan-10". We are holding our formation!", the message reads.

air force (597) drone (2057)
