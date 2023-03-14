Russian snipers raped 4-year-old girl and her mother in front of her father during occupation of Kyiv region, - Reuters

Ukraine accuses two Russian soldiers of sexually abusing a four-year-old girl and gang-raping her mother at gunpoint in front of her father during the occupation in the Brovary district of Kyiv region.

As Censor.NET informs, this was reported by Reuters with reference to the materials of the prosecutor's office.

According to the publication, the incidents were part of a series of sexual crimes committed by Russian soldiers of the 15th separate motorized rifle brigade in four houses in the Brovary district in March 2022.

Scan of a document with a list of 12 Russian soldiers suspected of committing sexual violence in the Brovary district.

During Moscow's failed attempt to capture Kyiv after the February 24 invasion, soldiers entered Brovary days later, engaged in looting and sexual violence as a deliberate tactic to terrorize the population, prosecutors say.

"They singled out the women in advance, coordinated their actions and their roles," said prosecutors, whose 2022 filing is based on interviews with witnesses and victims.

Most of the atrocities took place on March 13, when soldiers "in a state of alcoholic intoxication broke into the yard of a house where a young family lived," the prosecutor's office claims.

The father was beaten with a metal pan, then forced to kneel, and his wife was raped. One of the soldiers told the four-year-old girl he would "make a woman of her" before she was assaulted, the documents said. The family survived.

Prosecutors said they were investigating other crimes in the area, including murders committed during the same period.

According to the prosecutor's office, the family was attacked by two Russian snipers, aged 32 and 28. The first one died, and the younger one, named Yevhenii Black Book, returned to Russia.

After the alleged attack on this family, two Russian soldiers entered the house next door, where they beat an elderly couple, and also raped a 41-year-old pregnant woman and a 17-year-old girl. In another place where several families lived, soldiers forced everyone into the kitchen and raped a 15-year-old girl and her mother. All the victims survived and are receiving psychological and medical assistance, the prosecutor's office reported.

A pre-trial investigation into the possible role of senior officials in the attacks in Brovary is ongoing. This case is attached to other allegations of systematic sexual violence by Russian soldiers.

Reuters asked the prosecutor's office for the names of both soldiers, but it provided only the name of the younger man. When reporters called his number in online databases, a man who identified himself as Black Book's brother said he had died.

"He's dead. There's no way you can contact him," the man said, crying. – "That's all I can say."

Reuters could not independently confirm his words.

Russia's Defense Ministry did not respond to a request for comment. The telephone numbers of the 15th separate motorized rifle brigade of the Russian Federation did not work. Two officers from the Samara garrison, which includes the brigade, could not provide contact details for the unit, and one of them told Reuters they were classified.