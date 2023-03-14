ENG
Destruction of enemy air defense system "OSA-AKM" in occupied Donetsk. VIDEO

Ukrainian soldiers destroyed the Russian air defense system "OSA-AKM" in occupied Donetsk with a targeted artillery strike.

As Censor.NET reports, a video recording of a successful attack by Ukrainian soldiers was published on social networks.

Donetsk (609) elimination (5856) anti-aircraft missile systems (177)
