Destruction of enemy air defense system "OSA-AKM" in occupied Donetsk. VIDEO
Ukrainian soldiers destroyed the Russian air defense system "OSA-AKM" in occupied Donetsk with a targeted artillery strike.
As Censor.NET reports, a video recording of a successful attack by Ukrainian soldiers was published on social networks.
