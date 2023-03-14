Poland can hand over MiG-29 to Ukraine within 4-6 weeks, - Morawiecki

Poland can provide its MiG fighters to Ukraine within 4-6 weeks.

As reported by Censor.NET with reference to Radio Liberty, this was stated by the Prime Minister of Poland, Mateusz Morawiecki.

According to Polish military experts, about 30 aircraft of this type are still in service on NATO's eastern flank, writes DPA.

We will remind you that earlier the Minister of Defense of Slovakia, Jaroslav Nagy, said that Poland is ready for a joint transfer of MiG-29 to Ukraine, and it is time for the Slovak government to make a corresponding decision.

