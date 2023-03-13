55 Ukrainian soldiers completed training on Leopard 2 tanks in Spain

On March 13, a four-week training exercise for a group of Ukrainian soldiers on Leopard 2A4 tanks ended in Spain.

This is stated by Censor.NЕТ with reference to RBC-Ukraine.

According to a statement by the Spanish Armed Forces, a total of 40 crew members and 15 mechanics were trained on Leopard 2 at a military base in Zaragoza.

Spanish instructor Contreras told reporters that the training was very intense. According to him, the Ukrainians will return home "with very acceptable knowledge" of the Leopard 2. "Although the tanks were different, many of the systems are the same, and this made the work much easier. Thanks to this, as well as the motivation shown by the personnel and their desire to learn, we see that they are very well prepared for the resumption of combat operations," he added.

