Netanyahu discussed military aid to Ukraine for first time with government officials - The Times of Israel

For the first time since his return to the post of Prime Minister, Benjamin Netanyahu discussed Israel’s policy of assisting Ukraine in the face of the Russian invasion.

In a statement, Netanyahu's office said that the meeting was attended by Defense Minister Yoav Galant, Foreign Minister Eli Cohen, National Security Adviser Tzachi Hanegbi, Mossad Chief David Barnea, IDF Chief of Staff Herzi Galevi, Foreign Ministry Director General Ronen Levy, Netanyahu's Military Secretary Avi Gil, and others, іnforms Censor.NЕТ with reference to The Times of Israel.

Local media reported that the option of providing military assistance was discussed.

No decisions have been made, the discussion will continue, the report said.

