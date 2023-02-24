Relations between Ukraine and Israel began to improve, - Zelensky

Israel must choose a side in this war, not try to mediate.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky said this at a press conference, Censor.NET reports.

"For a long time during this war, I wanted support from Israel - not only from the population, it is large, but also from the leaders of their political system, their various structures. It was very important for me. Historically important. Ukraine has historically excellent relations with the State of Israel - said Zelensky.

He noted that Israel has a difficult situation in relations with Russia.

"But I would very much like them not to be mediators in this war, but for them to choose a side. And of course, I would very much like them to take the side of Ukraine," Zelensky emphasized.

"I know all the answers to your question, but I can't give them to you. I can't substitute the improvement of relations between Ukraine and Israel that have begun," Zelensky answered.