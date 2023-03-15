Russia should be expelled from UN Security Council, - Kuleba

The presence of Russia in the UN Security Council calls into question the legitimacy of the organization

This was stated by the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, Dmytro Kuleba, Censor.NET reports with reference to Interfax-Ukraine.

"Can a world based on rules be preserved if a country that has the status of a permanent member of the Security Council of the United Nations (that is, one of the five countries that are supposed to protect it) brazenly and demonstratively trampled it? Russia has invaded a neighboring country, is trying to annex its territory, is systematically shelling residential areas, destroying entire cities and villages, raping, robbing, committing genocide, and implementing perhaps the largest campaign of forced displacement of children in modern history. Russia didn't just break the peace - it tore it to pieces," Kuleba wrote in an author's column for the American edition of The Hill.

The minister recalled that in 1945 the UN was created to protect common rules and the rule of law. The USA, USSR, Great Britain, France and China essentially became the "judges of the world", responsible for maintaining peace and cooperation.

"Russia's war against Ukraine brought the truth to the surface: one of these judges is a fraud. Instead of protecting international peace, Russia challenges its very existence. Instead of being a protector, it commits aggression. Instead of being a panacea, it has become a disease," Kuleba emphasized.

Read more: Kyslytsia about Russia: A country that commits war crimes cannot chair UN Security Council

The Minister also reminded that this is not an isolated case - the attack on Georgia in 2008, threats to Moldova, the illegal attempt to annex the Ukrainian Crimea in 2014, interference in the internal politics of the USA, the use of energy and information as weapons, the instilling of the ideology of militarism and imperialism in one's own population, the systematic use doping in international sports, destabilization and exploitation of African countries by "Wagner's" mercenaries, Russia long ago put itself outside any rules.

"We found ourselves in these dark times because Russia was allowed to believe in its own absolute impunity. It all started in December 1991, when Russian representatives illegally usurped the seat of the USSR in the UN Security Council. Not a single legal procedure defined by the UN Charter was followed. Simply changing the plate "Soviet Union" to the plate "Russian Federation" became the biggest diplomatic fraud of the 20th century. In February, I emphasized at a meeting of the UN Security Council that Russia had turned the seat of a permanent member of the UN Security Council into its throne of impunity. Today we are dealing with the consequences of breaking the rules 32 years ago," Kuleba emphasized.

The head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs indicated that the war started by Russia against Ukraine should not only end in a crushing defeat for Putin, but also a fundamental rethinking of the global security system and the reform of international institutions designed to maintain and restore peace.

"Russia has never legally acquired the status of a permanent member of the UN Security Council and must be expelled from this respected body. Otherwise, the criminal in the judge's chair will continue to question the legitimacy of the entire UN system," the minister concluded.