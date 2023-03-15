Network of Russian spies was exposed in Poland, - media

According to RMF FM, a spy network was exposed in Poland that installed hidden cameras to monitor important routes and railway junctions.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to Hromadske.

According to the publication, employees of the Internal Security Agency of Poland detained six foreigners "from across the eastern border" who were supposed to work on behalf of the Russian special services. It is noted that these people were detained in connection with the discovery of hidden cameras on important routes and railway junctions. The cameras recorded the movement on the tracks and transmitted the images to the network.

According to RMF FM, it mainly concerns sections of railway tracks in the Podkarpackie Voivodeship, which borders Ukraine, in particular in the area of the airport in Jasionka near Rzeszów. This is the main transit point for Western weapons and ammunition for Ukraine. Hidden cameras were also discovered in other parts of Poland.

In this connection, employees of the services and the police were put on high alert. The orders pay special attention to the protection of strategically important railway routes in Poland, and the protection of key critical infrastructure facilities has also been strengthened.

