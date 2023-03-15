Several countries are ready to send MiG-29 to Ukraine, - Bloomberg

Several countries are ready to send MiG-29 fighters to Ukraine.

As reported by Censor.NET with reference to Bloomberg, this was reported by the spokesman of the Polish government, Piotr Muller.

He did not specify which countries were in question but said that Poland had received "clear statements" from them.

We will remind you that earlier the Minister of Defense of Slovakia, Jaroslav Nagy, said that Poland is ready for a joint transfer of MiG-29 to Ukraine, and it is time for the Slovak government to make a corresponding decision.

Polish Prime Minister Morawiecki said that the country can deliver the MiG-29 within 4-6 weeks.

Read more: Netanyahu discussed military aid to Ukraine for first time with government officials - The Times of Israel