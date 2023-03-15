Meeting was "very productive" - Austin on Ramstein meeting

U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin praises the results of the tenth meeting of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group, which brought together about 50 countries.

He said this at a press conference at the Pentagon following the meeting on Wednesday, reports Censor.NЕТ with reference to Ukrinform.

"We have just concluded our tenth, very successful meeting of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group," said the head of the US Defense Department.

He emphasized that allies and partners representing countries from around the world "reaffirmed our shared unity and resolve in support of Ukraine's fight for freedom."

