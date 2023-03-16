US is focused on preparing Ukraine for spring counteroffensive, - Politico

The US is focused on helping Ukraine prepare for the spring counteroffensive, which could begin as early as May.

It is noted that hundreds of Western tanks and armored vehicles, shells, special equipment for the construction of bridges - everything that is needed for a counteroffensive are heading to Ukraine. In addition, 600 soldiers of the Armed Forces of Ukraine have just completed five weeks of training, which improved their skills in shooting, medicine, and driving American-made Bradley fighting vehicles and Stryker armored personnel carriers. Now the second batch of soldiers is undergoing training.

The publication also notes that behind closed doors, US officials are insisting that Kyiv save artillery ammunition, but still the opinion prevails among officials that there is no need to tell Ukraine how to fight.

The counteroffensive itself can start already in May. Kyiv has not yet decided on a strategy, the publication notes, but it has two options. The first is to advance south through Kherson to Crimea, and the second is to move east from its northern position and then south, cutting the Russian land bridge.

The first option is unrealistic, officials say, because Russia is entrenched in its defenses on the east bank of the Dnipro River, and Ukraine does not have the manpower to mount a successful amphibious operation against this kind. The second option is more likely, officials say.

