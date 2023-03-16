Ukraine urgently needs ammunition, Germany will help ensure uninterrupted supply, - Scholz

The goal of EU heads of state and government should be to achieve even higher quality and constant supplies.

This was announced by Chancellor Olaf Scholz, Censor.NET reports with reference to Spiegel.

According to him, Ukraine urgently needs ammunition, as supplies are currently slowing down.

"It is especially important to quickly provide Ukraine with the necessary ammunition," Sholtz emphasized.

The goal of EU heads of state and government should be "to achieve even higher quality and constant supplies".

"Germany is ready to open its procurement projects to other member states as well. We will continue to work with European partners so that Ukraine receives weapons and equipment to stand up and defend itself. For this, contracts have been concluded with industry," the chancellor added.

