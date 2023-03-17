Belgium will provide Ukraine with 240 Volvo military trucks

According to De Standaard, Belgium will provide 240 Volvo military trucks to Ukraine. The first vehicles will be shipped next week.

This is stated by Censor.NЕТ with reference to RBC-Ukraine.

The publication notes that the Belgian army currently has 400 Volvo vehicles, which are planned to be phased out in 2023. Most of them will be sent to Ukraine. Among the vehicles are those equipped with cranes and tow trucks. In addition, the deliveries will include user manuals and spare parts.

An unnamed senior military official said that prior to the shipment, the Ukrainian side was consulted on the feasibility of such assistance.

"There are close consultations on this in the Contact Group for the Defense of Ukraine. Ukrainians are not supplied with anything they would not have asked for themselves. Their units are waiting for these trucks, because during the war logistics is no less important than weapons," he said.

