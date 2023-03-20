Russia manages to mobilize about 20 thousand people every month as part of covert mobilization - DIU

As part of covert mobilization, Russia manages to additionally recruit about 20 thousand people every month.

This was reported by the representative of the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine Andrii Yusov, informs Censor.NЕТ referring to Interfax-Ukraine.

"This process (of mobilization - ed.) continues. And within the framework of covert mobilization, the rashists manage to mobilize about 20 thousand people every month. Additionally. New mobilization events are also being prepared," the DIU representative said on the air of the national telethon.

According to Yusov, "all the figures are known and are being studied."

At the same time, the intelligence service emphasized that it is not enough to mobilize people, they also need to be trained, and there are few training facilities in Russia, that's why Belarus and Belarusian training grounds are used.

