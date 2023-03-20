ENG
Explosions are heard in occupied Dzhankoi in northern Crimea. VIDEO

Explosions are reported in temporarily occupied Dzhankoi.

It is informed by Censor.NЕТ.

For example, in the public spaces of occupied Dzhankoi, about 10 explosions were reported online.

The city also suffered a partial power outage.

The so-called occupation "authorities" have not yet commented on the situation.

