"Occupation began with Crimea, de-occupation will begin with Crimea": Activists of "Yellow Ribbon" held action on peninsula. PHOTOS

On February 26, activists of the "Yellow Ribbon" movement launched a flash mob "The time of freedom is approaching", where they called on citizens from occupied cities to turn the Russian symbol of occupation "Z" into an hourglass.

They reported this on Telegram, Censor.NET reports.

"We knew that Ukrainians are a brave nation, but we did not expect such a large number of sent "clocks", we will show you some of them in this post. Today, March 16, is the anniversary of the pseudo-referendum on the Autonomous Republic of Crimea, and it is very symbolic that the action with the "hourglass "we are starting with Crimea. The occupation began with Crimea, and de-occupation will begin with Crimea," the message says.

