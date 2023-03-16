Russians are preparing for defensive actions on territory of occupied Crimea, - Defence Intelligence

Intelligence constantly monitors everything related to the activities of the military group on the territory of the temporarily occupied Crimea.

This was stated on the air of the telethon by Vadym Skibitsky, a representative of the Defence Intelligence, Censor.NET reports.

"The infrastructure is maintained in combat readiness. These are powerful land and aviation components that are located on the territory of Crimea. These are combat aircraft - about 90, about 60 combat helicopters, which are located on the territory of Crimea.

A defense group was created, which today carries out measures to equip fortifications and defense lines. They are really preparing for defensive operations on the territory of the peninsula," Skibitsky explained.

The representative of the Defence Intelligence added that the most powerful fortifications are located in the north of the occupied Crimea, as well as in the southern regions of the Kherson region.

