Ministry of Defense was informed who manages defense of Bakhmut

This week marks the second month since the fighting for Bakhmut escalated. No one believed that the city could be held for more than a week, two at most, under such intense enemy attacks.

Deputy Minister of Defense Hanna Maliar reported this on Telegram, Censor.NET informs.

"But thanks to the courage and heroism of thousands of our soldiers, as well as the skillful leadership of our generals and officers, the defense of Bakhmut is holding up and the possibilities have not yet been exhausted," the official said.

She also informed who is directly in charge of the defense of the currently hottest point in Donbas:

- Head of the defense of Bakhmut, Brigadier General Hnatov Andrii;

- Head of the defense of the Eastern Front, whose area of responsibility includes Bakhmut, Commander of the "Khortytsia" USGT, Colonel-General Oleksandr Syrsky;

- Also part of the eastern front is managed by the Commander of the "Tavria" USGT, Brigadier General Oleksandr Tarnavsky;

- directly in Bakhmut, the brigade commander of the 93rd brigade, Colonel Palisa Pavlo, and the brigade commander of the 3rd brigade of the National Guard, Colonel Pivnenko Oleksandr, carry out the defense.

