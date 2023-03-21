Scholz: EU should abandon principle of unanimity in decision-making

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz calls for large-scale reforms of European Union institutions and insists on ending the principle of unanimity.

He said this in an interview with the Rheinische Post, Censor.NET reports with reference to European Pravda.

Scholz insists on the ability to make decisions on certain issues by a qualified majority and cited foreign policy or some financial issues, such as tax, as an example.

"It shouldn't be that one country can stop everything. We shouldn't see the fact that not everyone always agrees as a problem," Scholz said.

"We need to find ways to come to a solution. We cannot simply leave all the institutional structures as they are," the chancellor added.

Talks about abandoning the principle of unanimity in the EU have been going on for a long time. Some countries, Hungary in particular, often abuse this principle to block international policy decisions.