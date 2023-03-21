In Bakhmut direction, 26 combat clashes took place during day, Armed Forces of Ukraine eliminated 278 occupiers, - Cherevaty

The Bakhmut area remains the "leader" in the attacks of the occupiers. Only in the area of Bakhmut itself, 59 shellings and 13 combat clashes took place during the day.

Serhii Cherevaty, the spokesman of the Eastern Group of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, announced this on the air of the telethon, Censor.NET reports.

"The main areas of enemy activity are the Bakhmut direction, it is the leader of the enemy's aggressive attacks. Also Lyman-Kupiansk.

During this day, the enemy launched 178 shellings, 26 combat clashes and one airstrike in the Bakhmut direction. In the area of Bakhmut itself, there were 59 shellings and 13 combat clashes.

The enemy lost 278 occupiers killed, 325 received injuries of various degrees," he said.

